Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 27 Winbond Electronics :
* Says it bought a batch of machinery equipment at T$1.64 billion from TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED
* Says it bought a batch of machinery equipment at T$543.8 million from KLA-TENCOR CORP.
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/FvxwgG; goo.gl/aYHQRj
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)