UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 27 Shanghai Maling Aquarius :
* Says it will sell 100 percent stake in a Shanghai-based veterinary drug sale company, 100 percent stake in a Shanghai-based cow breeding company, 51 percent stake in two Guannan-based cow breeding companies to Shanghai Dairy Group
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/N3ega5
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources