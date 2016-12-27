UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 27 Fujian Dongbai Group :
* Says its assets management subsidiary will buy 12 percent stake in a Tibet-based capital management company from an individual at 1.7 million yuan in total
* Says the subsidiary will hold 100 percent stake in the target company after acquisition
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/nJJijn
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources