UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 27 Hyosung Corp :
* Says it will merge with its wholly owned subsidiary Doomi Construction Co.Ltd, which is engaged in Golf Course operation business, to improve management efficiency and synergy effect
* Says merger ratio is 1:0 between the company and the subsidiary
* Says the company will survive and the subsidiary will be dissolved after the merger
* Merger effective date is April 1, 2017 and expected registered date is April 4, 2017
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/te9KOh
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources