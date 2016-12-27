Dec 27 Hyosung Corp :

* Says it will merge with its wholly owned subsidiary Hyosung Engineering co.,Ltd, which is engaged in environmental engineering business

* Says merger ratio is 1:0 between the company and the subsidiary

* Says the company will survive and the subsidiary will be dissolved after the merger

* Merger effective date is April 1, 2017 and expected registered date is April 4, 2017

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/rZnTLV

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)