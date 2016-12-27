BRIEF-Puissance Capital Management LP reports 13.1 pct stake in Viewray - SEC filing
* Reports 13.1 percent stake in Viewray Inc as of Jan 18 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2k15n3C) Further company coverage:
Dec 27 Concord Securities :
* Says it repurchased 18 million shares at T$118.9 million in total during Oct. 31 to Dec. 27
* Says repurchased 38 million shares in total, representing 6 percent of the company's total shares
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9KbwP7
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Announces that it has secured a new 15-year lease with department store, farmers, at north city shopping centre in Porirua Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 U.S. companies' borrowing to spend on capital investment fell 3 percent in December, compared with a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.