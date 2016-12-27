Dec 27 Yuanta Financial Holdings :

* Says its subsidiary will sell 26.6 million shares of Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation at T$1.61 billion in total to its two wholly owned subsidiaries Yuanta Securities and Yuanta Asset Management

* Says the subsidiary holds 36.7 million shares (10.4 percent stake) of Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation now

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/VXbqtz

