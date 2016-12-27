BRIEF-Puissance Capital Management LP reports 13.1 pct stake in Viewray - SEC filing
* Reports 13.1 percent stake in Viewray Inc as of Jan 18 - SEC filing
Dec 27 Yuanta Financial Holdings :
* Says its subsidiary will sell 26.6 million shares of Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation at T$1.61 billion in total to its two wholly owned subsidiaries Yuanta Securities and Yuanta Asset Management
* Says the subsidiary holds 36.7 million shares (10.4 percent stake) of Taiwan Depository & Clearing Corporation now


* Announces that it has secured a new 15-year lease with department store, farmers, at north city shopping centre in Porirua
Jan 25 U.S. companies' borrowing to spend on capital investment fell 3 percent in December, compared with a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.