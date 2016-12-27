UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 27 Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store Co Ltd
* Says its unit Fraser Financial Service plans to acquire 25.17 percent stake in UK's Tandem Bank Ltd for 35 million pounds ($42.91 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hjO8FK
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8157 pounds) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources