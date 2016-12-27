BRIEF-Puissance Capital Management LP reports 13.1 pct stake in Viewray - SEC filing
* Reports 13.1 percent stake in Viewray Inc as of Jan 18 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2k15n3C) Further company coverage:
Dec 27 Zhongrun Resources Investment Corp
* Says controlling shareholder signs agreement to sell its entire 233 million shares in the company for 2.3 billion yuan ($330.98 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hJLwlB
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9491 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Announces that it has secured a new 15-year lease with department store, farmers, at north city shopping centre in Porirua Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 25 U.S. companies' borrowing to spend on capital investment fell 3 percent in December, compared with a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.