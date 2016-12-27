BRIEF-Abano Healthcare Group says HY net profit after tax up 73 pct
* HY net profit after tax (NPAT) up 73% to NZ$5.9m ; HY revenue NZ$116.8m; interim dividend confirmed at 16 cents per share
Dec 27 Sichuan Languang Development Co Ltd
* Says unit wins land auctions for about 1.02 billion yuan ($146.78 million) in Xi'an
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hpx5W6
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9491 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* HY net profit after tax (NPAT) up 73% to NZ$5.9m ; HY revenue NZ$116.8m; interim dividend confirmed at 16 cents per share
Jan 25 The prescribing label for Biogen Inc's big-selling oral multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera has been updated to include a warning of potential liver injury that could require hospitalization, the company said on Wednesday.
LONDON, Jan 25 Two babies rescued from previously incurable leukaemia after receiving infusions of gene-edited immune cells are doing well at home more than a year after initial treatment, scientists said on Wednesday.