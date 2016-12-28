BRIEF-INESA Intelligent Tech sees FY 2016 net profit up 50 pct

Jan 25 INESA Intelligent Tech Inc. : * Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 50 percent * Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 161.9 million yuan Source text in Chinese:https://goo.gl/NXKdc5 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)