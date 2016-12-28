BRIEF-Alembic Pharmaceuticals Dec-qtr consol profit falls
* Consol Dec quarter net profit 865.5 million rupees versus 2.69 billion rupees year ago
Dec 28 Hybio Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
* Says the co's METHOD FOR SOLID PHASE SYNTHESIS OF LIRAGLUTIDE received patent in Europe
* To present preliminary clinical trial results for ORY-2001 between March 29 and April 2 on Alzheimer Disease-Parkinson Disease International Conference in Vienna, Austria Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BASEL, Switzerland, Jan 25 Novartis AG may spin off its struggling Alcon eye care business and is to launch a share buyback programme worth up to $5 billion, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday in reporting fourth-quarter results that lagged market expectations.