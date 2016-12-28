Dec 28 Dunlop Sports Co Ltd :

* Says it to set up a JV in Japan with its parent company in the first half year of 2017

* Says the JV to be engaged in management of DUNLOP trademark right and DUNLOP brand sporting goods business, as well as licensing business

* Says the JV to be capitalized at 6 billion yen and the co to hold 33.3 percent stake in it

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/3w80fg

