Dec 28 Tsinghua Tongfang :

* Says its Beijing-based software company will buy 21 percent stake in a Beijing-based technology company at 57.4 million yuan and will invest 37.9 million yuan in the target company after acquisition

* Says the subsidiary will hold 40 percent stake in the target company after acquisition and investment

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/wLmdTG

