UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 28 New Pride Corporation :
* Says it will issue unregistered/unsecured convertible bonds worth of 1 billion won at 2,951 won/share
* Says annual coupon rate is 3 percent and yield to maturity is 7 percent, conversion period from Dec. 28, 2017 to Nov. 28, 2019
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/mEhe16
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources