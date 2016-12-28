Dec 28 Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd :

* Says it to set up a JV in Japan with unit Dunlop Sports Co Ltd in the first half year of 2017, for management of DUNLOP trademark right and DUNLOP brand sporting goods business as well as licensing business

* Says the JV to be capitalized at 6 billion yen and the co to hold 66.7 percent stake in it

