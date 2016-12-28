BRIEF-Echo Polska says in talks for potential acquisitions
* Has entered into negotiations regarding certain potential acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING Dec 28 China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) says after publishing latest life table on Wednesday:
* current average life expectancy for insured males 79.5 years, up 2.8 years vs previous table published in 2005
* current average life expectancy for insured females 84.6 years, up 3.7 years vs previous table
* mortality rate among China's insured population declined due to increase in household income, improvement in medical services
* changes in life expectancy unlikely to have significant impact on local insurance companies
* new life table based on sample set of 340 million insurance policies, covering 180 million people
* Says unit wins land auction for two sites for a combined 270.9 million yuan ($39.38 million)
* Participates in a 2 million euro ($2.14 million) funding round of Digital Workforce, a robotic process automation (RPA) growth company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9327 euros)