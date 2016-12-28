BEIJING Dec 28 China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) says after publishing latest life table on Wednesday:

* current average life expectancy for insured males 79.5 years, up 2.8 years vs previous table published in 2005

* current average life expectancy for insured females 84.6 years, up 3.7 years vs previous table

* mortality rate among China's insured population declined due to increase in household income, improvement in medical services

* changes in life expectancy unlikely to have significant impact on local insurance companies

* new life table based on sample set of 340 million insurance policies, covering 180 million people

