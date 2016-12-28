Dec 28 Techno Horizon Holdings Co Ltd :

* Says co's unit Tietech plans to sell 65 percent stake of shares in its unit Elmo System Business Co Ltd, at 37.1 million yen on Dec. 30

* Says Tietech's stake in Elmo System Business will be changed to 15 percent from 80 percent

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/emj01K

