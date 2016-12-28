BRIEF-Gemdale sees FY 2016 net profit up 85 pct to 105 pct
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 85 percent to 105 percent
Dec 28 Mirae ING Co Ltd :
* Says KP Co.,Ltd has acquired 4.4 percent stake(3.3 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company up to 19.3 percent(12.3 million shares) from 14.9 percent(9.0 million shares)
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* NNB Intressenter completes its recommended public cash offer to acquire the shares in Nordnet and extends the acceptance period
* Says it issued 2017 first short-term corporate bonds worth 5 billion yuan with a term of 270 days and coupon rate of 4.3 percent