Dec 28 Mirae ING Co Ltd :

* Says KP Co.,Ltd has acquired 4.4 percent stake(3.3 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company up to 19.3 percent(12.3 million shares) from 14.9 percent(9.0 million shares)

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/JWoQIp

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)