UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 28 Shenzhen Agricultural Products Co Ltd :
* Says a Tianjin-based investment firm inject capital of 200 million yuan in co's wholly owned agricultural product logistics unit
* Co's stake in the unit will be diluted to 86.16 percent from 100 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/fl5PFA
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources