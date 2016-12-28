Dec 28 KP Co Ltd :

* Says it will buy 3.3 million shares of MiraeING Co.,Ltd, which is engaged in solution development business

* Says transaction amount is 4.0 billion won

* Says it will hold 19.3 percent stake(12.3 million shares) in MiraeING Co.,Ltd, after the transaction

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/jBIEgW

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)