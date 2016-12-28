Dec 28 ESA Co Ltd :

* Says it will buy 21,214 shares of Digital Studio 2L, which is engaged in film and visual image production business

* Says transaction amount is 1.2 billion won

* Says it will hold 55.0 percent stake(76,348 shares) in Digital Studio 2L, after the transaction

