BRIEF-Tianjin Ringpu Bio-Technology sees FY 2016 net profit outlook up about 20-25 pct
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 20 percent to 25 percent, or to be about 132.4 million yuan to 137.9 million yuan
Dec 28 ASKA Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Says enters into an exclusive cooperation contract TesoRx Pharma LLC on development and sale of THG-1001 in Japan
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/wvuJ4U
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 20 percent to 25 percent, or to be about 132.4 million yuan to 137.9 million yuan
* Says it to invest 10.2 million yuan to acquire 51 percent stake in a Henan-based industrial firm
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 260 percent to 300 percent