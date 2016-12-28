BRIEF-Tianjin Ringpu Bio-Technology sees FY 2016 net profit outlook up about 20-25 pct
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 20 percent to 25 percent, or to be about 132.4 million yuan to 137.9 million yuan
Dec 28 Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says Hua Lirong elected as chairwoman, replacing Hua Xuande who resigns for personal reasons
* Says it to invest 10.2 million yuan to acquire 51 percent stake in a Henan-based industrial firm
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 260 percent to 300 percent