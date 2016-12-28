BRIEF-Tianjin Ringpu Bio-Technology sees FY 2016 net profit outlook up about 20-25 pct
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 20 percent to 25 percent, or to be about 132.4 million yuan to 137.9 million yuan
Dec 28 Chongqing Sanxia Paints Co Ltd
* Says it has sold 10 million shares in Beijing Beilu Pharma for 182.3 million yuan ($26.21 million) on Dec 28 via block trade
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hvGehD
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9545 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 20 percent to 25 percent, or to be about 132.4 million yuan to 137.9 million yuan
* Says it to invest 10.2 million yuan to acquire 51 percent stake in a Henan-based industrial firm
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 260 percent to 300 percent