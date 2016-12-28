Dec 28 Zhong Zhu Healthcare Holding :

* Sees net profit for 2016 up 250 percent to 330 percent

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 73.4 million yuan

* Comments the acquiring medical technology company, increased gains from medical treatment and investment income are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/cKKmMP

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)