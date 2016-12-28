BRIEF-Gemdale sees FY 2016 net profit up 85 pct to 105 pct
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 85 percent to 105 percent
Dec 28 Zhong Zhu Healthcare Holding :
* Sees net profit for 2016 up 250 percent to 330 percent
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 73.4 million yuan
* Comments the acquiring medical technology company, increased gains from medical treatment and investment income are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/cKKmMP
* NNB Intressenter completes its recommended public cash offer to acquire the shares in Nordnet and extends the acceptance period
* Says it issued 2017 first short-term corporate bonds worth 5 billion yuan with a term of 270 days and coupon rate of 4.3 percent