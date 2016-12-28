Dec 28 Ahkun Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to form a business and capital alliance with Powered Process Consulting Co Ltd (PPC)

* Says two entities will cooperate on marketing and joint development of new products in disaster prevention and IoT (Internet of things) areas

* Co will subscribe unsecured convertible corporation bonds with warrants issued by PPC, worth 200 million yen with annual coupon rate of 5 percent

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/2xE2EN

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)