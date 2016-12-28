BRIEF-Gemdale sees FY 2016 net profit up 85 pct to 105 pct
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 85 percent to 105 percent
Dec 28 Shin Kong Financial Holding :
* Says its subsidiary Shin Kong Commercial Bank was imposed fine of T$2 million by Financial Supervisory Commission, due to its violation of Financial Holding Company Act
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/3hMRjf
* NNB Intressenter completes its recommended public cash offer to acquire the shares in Nordnet and extends the acceptance period
* Says it issued 2017 first short-term corporate bonds worth 5 billion yuan with a term of 270 days and coupon rate of 4.3 percent