BRIEF-Tianjin Ringpu Bio-Technology sees FY 2016 net profit outlook up about 20-25 pct
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 20 percent to 25 percent, or to be about 132.4 million yuan to 137.9 million yuan
Dec 28 Peptron Inc :
* Says it will buy land and buildings from Chungcheongbuk-do, to secure clinical sample production facilities and expand research institute
* Says transaction amount is 2.24 billion won
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/rz91VP
* Says it to invest 10.2 million yuan to acquire 51 percent stake in a Henan-based industrial firm
* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 260 percent to 300 percent