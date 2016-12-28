Dec 28 Suzhou Hesheng Special Material Co Ltd

* Says it plans to boost unit's capital by 990 million yuan ($142.30 million) to 1.0 billion yuan

* Says the unit plans to invest 500 million yuan to set up venture capital firm in Shenzhen

* Says the unit plans to invest 250 million yuan to set up industry investment fund worth 1.0 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2idtWaz; bit.ly/2hMStCk; bit.ly/2iqfiMY

