BRIEF-Guotai Junan Securities issues corporate bonds worth 5 bln yuan
* Says it issued 2017 first short-term corporate bonds worth 5 billion yuan with a term of 270 days and coupon rate of 4.3 percent
Dec 28 KB Insurance Co Ltd :
* Says it will issue 6.5 million shares of the company in private placement, to raise 170.63 billion won in proceeds for operations
* Says issue price is 26,250 won per share
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/4nkNs7
