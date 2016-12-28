BRIEF-Guotai Junan Securities issues corporate bonds worth 5 bln yuan
* Says it issued 2017 first short-term corporate bonds worth 5 billion yuan with a term of 270 days and coupon rate of 4.3 percent
Dec 28 Shenzhen Centralcon Investment Holding Co Ltd :
* Says the board passed the plan that co will acquire totaling 1.86 billion shares in China South City Holdings from Cheng Chung Hing and Accurate Gain Developments Limited, via co's indirectly wholly owned unit Best Wisdom Group Limited
* Says co will indirectly own approximately 23.2 percent stake in China South City Holdings after transaction
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/24XKOK
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* City Entertainment manages 76 cinemas in China (Adds company comments)
* Via Eurazeo Croissance and new fundraising of 58 million euros ($62.2 million), Eurazeo is investing further 12.5 million euros in French success story Vestiaire Collective