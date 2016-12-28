Dec 28 Orient Europharma and Mycenax Biotech :

* The two companies signed a drug authorization distribution contract with a term of ten years

* Says Orient Europharma will get right to sell TuNEX product of Mycenax Biotech in nine countries in Southeast Asia

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/TfgEfu; goo.gl/4Dt4G9

