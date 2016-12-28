Dec 28 Zhejiang Mizuda Printing & Dyeing Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to buy environmental firm for 4.25 billion yuan ($610.89 million) via asset swap, cash and share issue

* Says it aims to raise up to 1.5 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund four projects

