Dec 29 Sealand Securities Co Ltd

* Says it has signed agreements with 19 counterparties involved in the bond scandal

* Says the 19 counterparties include all the brokerages involved in the "forged" bond dispute

* Says it will continue negotiating with the remaining counterparties to reach agreement as soon as possible

* Says the company is operating normally with a sound financial situation, liquidity risks are under control

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ifJBGu

