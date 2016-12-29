Dec 29 Vessel Co Ltd :

* Says it signed 4.44 billion won worth of contract with Wuhan Tianma Microelectronics Co.Ltd, to provide OLED manufacturing equipment in China

* Says contract expiration date was amended to Jan. 19, 2017 from Jan. 10, 2017

* Other details remains the same with original announcement

