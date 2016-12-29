Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 29 DHC Software Co., Ltd. :
* Says controlling shareholder proposed to pay a cash dividend of 1.5 yuan for every 10 shares and to distribute 10 new share for every 10 shares as stock dividends as the dividend payment plan for FY 2016
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/w0qNrn
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)