BRIEF-Sensorion to receive 950,000 euros from BPifrance and Occitania Region
To receive 950,000 euros ($1.02 million) from Bpifrance and the Occitania Region
Dec 29 Boryung Pharm Co Ltd :
* Says it signs 82.97 billion won contract with Rampharma to provide medicine
* Says the contract period from Dec. 29 to Dec. 29, 2026
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/ZFc1eR

* RECEIVED NOTICE FROM ITS NOTIFIED BODY IN EUROPEAN UNION THAT CE MARK FOR AFX AND AFX2 ENDOVASCULAR AAA SYSTEMS HAS BEEN REINSTATED
* Shares fall as much as 2.6 pct (Adds conference call details, analyst comment; updates shares)