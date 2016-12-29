BRIEF-Sensorion to receive 950,000 euros from BPifrance and Occitania Region
* To receive 950,000 euros ($1.02 million) from Bpifrance and the Occitania Region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9323 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Dec 29 Jiangsu Lianhuan Pharmaceutical :
* Says Qian Ni resigned from general manager
* Says it appoints Wu Wenge as general manager
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/O0xpXY; goo.gl/POSw2Z
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* RECEIVED NOTICE FROM ITS NOTIFIED BODY IN EUROPEAN UNION THAT CE MARK FOR AFX AND AFX2 ENDOVASCULAR AAA SYSTEMS HAS BEEN REINSTATED
* Shares fall as much as 2.6 pct (Adds conference call details, analyst comment; updates shares)