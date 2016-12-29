UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 29 Rakuten Inc :
* Says it completed acquisition of total shares outstanding of Soukai Drug Co.,Ltd for about 8.9 billion yen on Dec. 28
* Says previous release disclosed on Oct. 28
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/IwkHKa
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources