Dec 29 Daekyo Co Ltd :

* Says it will merge with its wholly owned subsidiary Daekyo Book Center Co Ltd, which is engaged in book and stationery selling business

* Says merger ratio is 1:0 between the company and the subsidiary

* Says the company will survive and the subsidiary will be dissolved after the merger

* Merger effective date is March 3, 2017

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/CX44ni

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)