HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Jan. 25
Jan 25 U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday is expected to address two major themes of his campaign - limiting refugees entering the country and a wall on the Mexican border.
Dec 29 Asia Business Daily Co Ltd :
* Says its subsidiary KMH Insco co., ltd closed e-commerce(online distribution) business unit on Dec. 29, due to weakened profitability
* Sees increased operating revenue and profit in consolidated statement of holding company
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/Yqo8XO
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
Jan 25 U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday is expected to address two major themes of his campaign - limiting refugees entering the country and a wall on the Mexican border.
* SIGNED NON-BINDING LETTER OF INTENT ON JAN 23 WITH FIRST GLOBAL DATA CORP TO FORM A JOINT VENTURE
* Fillon says campaign of political "stink bombs" is under way