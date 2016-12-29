Dec 29 K&C Global Co Ltd :

* Says contract of providing 9.9 MW Biomass Power Plant to TAM Energy Co.,Ltd / The Air Master Co.,Ltd has been canceled on Dec. 29, due to contractor's nonfulfilment of standby letter of credit

* Says contract amount is 216.82 billion won

* Contract period is from Jan. 26. 2015 to Jan. 26, 2017

