BRIEF-Sensorion to receive 950,000 euros from BPifrance and Occitania Region
* To receive 950,000 euros ($1.02 million) from Bpifrance and the Occitania Region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9323 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
Dec 29 Huapong Life Sciences Co Ltd
* Says it plans to issue 1.1 billion yuan ($158.18 million)medium-term notes
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hrFghu
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9542 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* To receive 950,000 euros ($1.02 million) from Bpifrance and the Occitania Region Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9323 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* RECEIVED NOTICE FROM ITS NOTIFIED BODY IN EUROPEAN UNION THAT CE MARK FOR AFX AND AFX2 ENDOVASCULAR AAA SYSTEMS HAS BEEN REINSTATED
* Shares fall as much as 2.6 pct (Adds conference call details, analyst comment; updates shares)