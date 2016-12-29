Dec 29 MiCo Ltd :

* Says 1 billion won worth of its 8th series bonds with warrants have been exercised into 562,112 shares of the company, at 1,779 won per share, as of Dec. 29

* Says expected listing date is Jan. 12, 2017

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/JATUeG

