UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 29 MiCo Ltd :
* Says 1 billion won worth of its 8th series bonds with warrants have been exercised into 562,112 shares of the company, at 1,779 won per share, as of Dec. 29
* Says expected listing date is Jan. 12, 2017
Source text in Korean: goo.gl/JATUeG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources