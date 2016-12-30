Dec 30 New Power Plasma Co Ltd :

* Says 2.5 billion won worth of its first unregistered bonds with warrants have been exercised into 204,093 shares of the company, at 12,250 won per share, as of Dec. 28

* Expected listing date is Jan. 13, 2017

Source text in Korean: bit.ly/2ijYiIy

