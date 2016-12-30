Dec 30 Jiangxi Zhengbang Technology Co Ltd

* Says it plans to boost capital in four units for a combined 1.4 billion yuan ($201.47 million)

* Says it plans to set up agriculture unit in Tianjin with registered capital of 200 million yuan

