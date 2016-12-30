UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 30 Modern Avenue Group Co Ltd
* Says its controlling shareholder plans to issue up to 1.0 billion yuan ($143.99 million) exchangeable bonds in private placement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ieEdFC
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9450 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources