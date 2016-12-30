UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 30 Hainan HNA Infrastructure Investment Group Co Ltd
* Says it plans to invest 800 million yuan in equity investment fund
* Says it plans to invest up to 400 million yuan in HNA Infrastructure
* Says it plans to invest 1.0 billion yuan to set up property unit
* Says it plans to boost infrastructure unit's capital by 1.7 billion yuan
* Says unit plans to sell investment firm for 257.6 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hTpJI4; bit.ly/2hBOA7d; bit.ly/2iMrT0l; bit.ly/2iLSd6y
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources