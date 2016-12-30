UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 30 Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd
* Says it plans to boost technology JV's capital to 1.0 billion yuan ($144.07 million) from 600 million yuan
* Says CTG Evergreen Investment XIV (HK) plans to invest 150 million yuan for 12 percent stake in the technology JV
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ieVGhb
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9410 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources